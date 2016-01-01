Dr. Sophie Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophie Cole, MD
Dr. Sophie Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Dr. Cole works at
Burlingame329 Primrose Rd, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (415) 593-1133
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124190970
- University of California-San Francisco
- Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
