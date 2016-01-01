Overview

Dr. Sophie Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.



Dr. Cole works at One Medical Group in Burlingame, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.