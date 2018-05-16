See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Glen Cove Hospital, Hospital For Special Surgery, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Bartsich works at Sophie Bartsich, MD, FACS in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
8 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
8 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD
Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sophie Bartsich, MD, FACS
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 599-2969
  2. 2
    Howard D Sobel MD Skin & Spa
    960 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-9200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hidradenitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Hidradenitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bartsich?

May 16, 2018
Amazing surgical vision for "what could be and should be". As a Healthcare Professional I have seen the results of many surgical procedures. As her patient, I can attest that Dr Bartsich does exceptional work. She is a perfectionist who assures that you know she values you, your surgical process and outcome. Absolutely pleased with my results!
West Hempstead — May 16, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bartsich to family and friends

Dr. Bartsich's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bartsich

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD.

About Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255580130
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
Residency
Internship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bartsich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bartsich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bartsich works at Sophie Bartsich, MD, FACS in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bartsich’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartsich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartsich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartsich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartsich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sophie Bartsich, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.