Dr. Sophia Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sophia Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-2620
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Wu for many years . I’ll make that 1.15 hr trip to the city to see her because it is hard to find a good doctor you are very comfortable with
About Dr. Sophia Wu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1972567204
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
