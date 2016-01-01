See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Stratford, NJ
Dr. Sophia Vogiatzidakis, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sophia Vogiatzidakis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stratford, NJ. 

Dr. Vogiatzidakis works at Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN in Stratford, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1300, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 566-2710
    Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN
    405 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 589-1414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sophia Vogiatzidakis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogiatzidakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vogiatzidakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vogiatzidakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vogiatzidakis has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogiatzidakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vogiatzidakis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogiatzidakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogiatzidakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogiatzidakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

