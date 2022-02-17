See All Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Sophia Shokouh Amiri, MD

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sophia Shokouh Amiri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Shokouh Amiri works at WK Community Health & Wellness Center - Pierre Ave in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Community Health & Wellness Center - Pierre Ave
    1327 Pierre Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Simpkins Community Health & Education Center
    4700 Hilry Huckaby III Ave, Shreveport, LA 71107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asthma and Immunology Care
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Boil
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Management
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 17, 2022
She takes time to listen to the patient and explain diagnoses.
— Feb 17, 2022
About Dr. Sophia Shokouh Amiri, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1134516578
Education & Certifications

  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sophia Shokouh Amiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokouh Amiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shokouh Amiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shokouh Amiri works at WK Community Health & Wellness Center - Pierre Ave in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Shokouh Amiri’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokouh Amiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokouh Amiri.

