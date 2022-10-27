Overview

Dr. Sophia Rosebrook, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Rosebrook works at Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.