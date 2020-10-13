Dr. Sophia Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Sophia Palmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
-
2
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
-
3
Montefiore Centennial3332 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-5157
-
4
Montefiore Medical Park at Eastchester1695 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
-
5
Montefiore Medical Village at Bronx River4170 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9823
-
6
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (914) 377-4690
-
7
Montefiore Weiler Hospital1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
-
8
Montefiore Women's Center at Apple Plaza1075 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 376-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
I had a full hysto 9yrs ago today (10/12/2011.. 1pm) performed by Dr. Sophia Palmer. I still thank her so much!!!!! My post surgical life was, and is, everything she said it would be! Her confident approach in her profession made me super comfortable - comfortable enough to seriously trust in every word she said in terms of post-op self care. It was all appropriately accurate!!! She listened and answered all questions before and after the procedure. She also showed a genuine interest in making sure I was completely comfortable with whatever surgical decision that was going to be made. After the surgery, her bedside manner was comforting, to my surprise, even when I got home!! She would call. She has successfully mastered her craft and I would highly recommend her to anyone in need of the same procedure. Trust in her and follow ALL of her post-op instructions and you will be amazed by the outcome. Hugs Dr. Palmer~CMG
About Dr. Sophia Palmer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265607279
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Adenomyosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.