Overview

Dr. Sophia Pachydaki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Dr. Pachydaki works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc in Mentor, OH with other offices in Canton, OH and Canfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.