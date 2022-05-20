Dr. Sophia Pachydaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachydaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Pachydaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Sophia Pachydaki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.
Dr. Pachydaki works at
Locations
-
1
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc8140 Norton Pkwy # 230, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (330) 494-1116
-
2
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.4676 Douglas Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-1116Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
-
3
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.45 Manor Hill Dr Ste 200, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-8851Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
-
4
Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc.8140 Norton Pkwy # 230, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 918-7417
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pachydaki?
Great medical office, wonderful staff and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Pachydaki taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Sophia Pachydaki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1316001720
Education & Certifications
- University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachydaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pachydaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachydaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pachydaki works at
Dr. Pachydaki has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachydaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachydaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachydaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pachydaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pachydaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.