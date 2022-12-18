Overview

Dr. Sophia Meis, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Meis works at Columbus Endocrinology in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.