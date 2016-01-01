Dr. Sophia Masri, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Masri, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sophia Masri, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Masri works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Care Center Of South Miami7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 110, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (395) 740-6141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sophia Masri, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Masri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masri works at
Dr. Masri speaks Arabic.
Dr. Masri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.
