Overview

Dr. Sophia Lubin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Lubin works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.