Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.

Dr. Hendrick works at Baylor Scott and White Health Care Department of Dermatology in Temple, TX with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baylor Scott and White Health Care Department of Dermatology
    2401 S 31st St Bldg 27, Temple, TX 76508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 724-6300
    Ob-gyn Specialists of Knoxville PC
    814 E Woodland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-0176
    Knoxville Institute of Dermatology
    6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 450-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Feb 22, 2016
    I think that Dr. Hendrick is one of the finest MD's that I have seen. She has been outstanding in her treatment of my skin cancers.
    Thomas Meek in Knoxville, TN — Feb 22, 2016
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396711248
    • U Tex Med
    • St Josephs Hosp
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendrick has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

