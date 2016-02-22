Overview

Dr. Sophia Hendrick, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Hendrick works at Baylor Scott and White Health Care Department of Dermatology in Temple, TX with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.