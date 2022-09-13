Dr. Sophia Fountis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Fountis, DO
Overview
Dr. Sophia Fountis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Fountis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael M. Hiras Dc Ltd.14269 N 87th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 443-0778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fountis?
I have been a patient of Dr. Sophia Fountis for several months now and have lost 30 pounds. This is the first food plan that has consistently and effectively in a healthy way been successful for me to lose weight. Dr Fountis has been simply amazing. I would highly recommend her. Her entire office staff is kind and supportive.
About Dr. Sophia Fountis, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730242066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fountis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fountis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fountis works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.