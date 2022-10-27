Overview

Dr. Sophia Davis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Davis works at Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.