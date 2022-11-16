Dr. Sophia Boulukos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulukos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Boulukos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sophia Boulukos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Physicians Private Practice Pllc222 E Main St Ste 103, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am over 70, tested positive for Covid when doctor was on vacation. Her sister, her partner, returned my call within 2 hours. She then called the following day to see how I was doing. Dr. Boulukos returned from vacation and followed up almost every day for the next 2 weeks (I initially had Covid and then rebound Covid). I have recommended the doctor to my daughter who also is very happy with her.
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1922259878
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Boulukos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boulukos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulukos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulukos speaks Greek and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulukos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulukos.
