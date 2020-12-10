Overview

Dr. Sophia Balderman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Balderman works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.