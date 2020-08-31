Dr. Sophia Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sophia Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College|Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 200, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-2609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with neurologist, Dr Sophia Ahmed , has been wonderful ! She’s exceptional! She’s always been compassionate with me , and always explains why. I would recommend her to anyone seeking a intelligent, experienced, compassionate neurologist. Thank you Heart and Family for having a exceptional dr .
About Dr. Sophia Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1639209273
Education & Certifications
- South Illinois University
- University Hospitals and Clinics
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Patna Medical College|Patna Medical College, Patna University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.