Dr. Sophia Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College|Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.