Overview

Dr. Sophia Afridi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Afridi works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH and Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.