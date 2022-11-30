Overview

Dr. Soorena Khojasteh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khojasteh works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA and Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.