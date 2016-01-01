Dr. Sooraj Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sooraj Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sooraj Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and Ocean University Medical Center.
Mount Sinai St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital425 W 59th St Ste 9C, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Beth Israel1 Avenue At 16 St, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
- Ocean University Medical Center
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
