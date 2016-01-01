Overview

Dr. Soonho Kwon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Hanyang Sch Med and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kwon works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.