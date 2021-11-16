Dr. Jung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soon Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soon Jung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA.
Dr. Jung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeast PA Pain Mgmt. Ltd.508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
-
2
Pain Specialists/Greater Lehigh1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 307, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-1757
-
3
Pain Management Centers of America LLC820 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 235-7246
-
4
New Britain Surgery Center1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (855) 235-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
I have been a patient of Dr Jung's for over six months now. I have had two procedures done by him that started a new treatment. Dr Jung has never rushed my appointments he always explains things thoroughly and so they are understood. He is kind and genuinely concerned on helping to bring a better quality of life to his patients,which so far. he has done for me.I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Soon Jung, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1528407392
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.