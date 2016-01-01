Dr. Sook Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sook Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sook Park, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Hanyang Univ. (Korea) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St Fl 19, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
About Dr. Sook Park, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518147693
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Presence St Joseph Hospital
- Hanyang Univ. (Korea)
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Acute, Kidney Infection and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.