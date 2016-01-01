Overview

Dr. Sook Park, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Hanyang Univ. (Korea) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Acute, Kidney Infection and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.