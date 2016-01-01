Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soo Chong, MD
Dr. Soo Chong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Soohun Steve Chong MD1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 481-0651
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
About Dr. Soo Chong, MD
- English, Korean
- 1932206836
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong speaks Korean.
Dr. Chong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
