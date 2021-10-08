Dr. Soo Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soo Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. Soo Shin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
Virginia Eye Center, PC19441 Golf Vista Plz, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-8169
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery with Dr Shin in January 2019 and it was the best surgery I’ve ever had and I’ve had a lot of surgeries. She knows her cataracts and loves what she does! Absolutely no problems, no infections and no pain! Don’t hesitate choosing Dr Shin with your eyes! I even had a stitch in my eye!
About Dr. Soo Shin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean
- 1952362600
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Washington Hospital Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.