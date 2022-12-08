See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Vascular Surgery
Dr. Soo Rhee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center

Dr. Rhee works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 (646) 962-8450

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs

    Aetna
    Affinity Health Plan
    Amerihealth
    Amida Care
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    EmblemHealth
    Fidelis Care
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Oxford Health Plans
    SelectCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    VNS Choice
    WellCare

    Dec 08, 2022
    Saw Dr. Rhee for a 2nd opinion. She interviewed me in detail about my issue and included past doctors' evaluations from other portals. I'm very interested in the procedure she's recommending.
    Farmer Bill — Dec 08, 2022
    Vascular Surgery
    English
    1255584090
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Montefiore Medical Center
    Montefiore Medical Center
    Dr. Soo Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rhee works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

