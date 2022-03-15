See All Ophthalmologists in New City, NY
Dr. Soo Pak, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Soo Pak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.

Dr. Pak works at Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland
    Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland
    365 S Main St, New City, NY 10956 (845) 634-2900
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland
    Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland
    112 Maple Ave, New City, NY 10956 (845) 634-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nyack Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 15, 2022
    Excellent. Great staff and Dr. Pak is very thorough and attentive.
    — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Soo Pak, MD

    Ophthalmology
    31 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1851482228
    Education & Certifications

    St Barnabas Medical Center
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Yale-New Haven Hosp/Yale U Sch Med
    NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Yale University
    Dr. Soo Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pak works at Ophthalmology Partners of Rockland in New City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pak’s profile.

    Dr. Pak has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pak speaks Italian and Spanish.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

