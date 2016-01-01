See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Amsterdam, NY
Dr. Soo Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Soo Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norseterte and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Lee works at Jeremiah Benoit, MD PLLC in Amsterdam, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jeremiah Benoit MD Pllc
    5010 State Highway 30 Ste 201, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 243-4135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nathan Littauer Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Anemia

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tapeworm Infection Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Soo Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063476398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Rochester
    Residency
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Norseterte
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soo Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Jeremiah Benoit, MD PLLC in Amsterdam, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

