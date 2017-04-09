Overview

Dr. Soo Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.