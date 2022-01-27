Overview

Dr. Soo Kim, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

