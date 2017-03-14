Overview

Dr. Sonyoung Seo-Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Seo-Patel works at ProMedica Women's Services in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.