Dr. Sonya Wexler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from The George Washington University School Of Med and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Wexler works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

