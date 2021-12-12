Overview

Dr. Sonya Tuerff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.