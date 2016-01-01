Dr. Tat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonya Tat, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonya Tat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Tat works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #28127107 TOURNEY RD, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (888) 778-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonya Tat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1154663425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tat. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tat.
