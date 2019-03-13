See All Oncologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Sharpless works at North Shore Advanced Surgery, SC in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Advanced Surgery Sc
    1025 W Everett Rd Ste 2, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 735-0067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Breast Diseases
Breast Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2019
    I just got a second opinion with Dr. Sharpless and as a result I will have half the surgery time, half the recovery time and half the risk of infection. Her thorough exam saved my right, healthy breast from being removed and I thank God for finding her.
    About Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1396739280
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ill At Chicago
    Internship
    • U Manitoba
    Medical Education
    • Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharpless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharpless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharpless works at North Shore Advanced Surgery, SC in Lake Forest, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sharpless’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpless.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharpless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharpless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

