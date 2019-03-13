Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from Queens University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Sharpless works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Advanced Surgery Sc1025 W Everett Rd Ste 2, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharpless?
I just got a second opinion with Dr. Sharpless and as a result I will have half the surgery time, half the recovery time and half the risk of infection. Her thorough exam saved my right, healthy breast from being removed and I thank God for finding her..
About Dr. Sonya Sharpless, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, German
- 1396739280
Education & Certifications
- U Ill At Chicago
- U Manitoba
- Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharpless has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharpless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharpless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharpless works at
Dr. Sharpless speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharpless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharpless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.