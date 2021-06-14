Dr. Sonya Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U School of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah did 2 cataract surgeries for my dad. She did her jobs excellently. We have seen her for several years and we are so happy that we found her.
About Dr. Sonya Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1083841886
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins U School of Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.