Dr. Sonya Patel, DO

Neurology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonya Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Patel works at Sonya S Patel DO in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sonya S Patel DO
    777 Knowles Dr Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 374-4570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
Tension Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache

Insomnia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Dr. Patel listened to my issues and was very thorough and patient. To this day I'm incident free.
    About Dr. Sonya Patel, DO

    • Neurology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1659360139
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Irvine
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    • Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine A College of Midwestern University
    • University Of California, Davis
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonya Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Tension Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

