Dr. Sonya Merriman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonya Merriman, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Associates of Valdosta230 Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 242-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Sonya Merriman, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811005655
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Chattanooga-Erlanger Med Ctr
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merriman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merriman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merriman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Merriman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merriman.
