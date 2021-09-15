Dr. Sonya Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Merrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Merrill, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Merrill works at
Locations
Dallas Sleep Medicine Specialists Pllc8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-1401
Cooper Ventures12200 PRESTON RD, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 560-2667
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merrill is very thorough and has helped me a lot. She spent more time with me than my previous sleep doctor and explained everything very well. Its hard to get in (took me like 7-9 months) but this may be due to the quality of care she provides and I don't think she sees patients all day long. Because of the long wait I started off with one doctor and got a machine. I ended up not liking him, scheduled and kept my appointment with Dr. Merrill and waited to see her. Dr Merrill seems to really care about taking care of your sleep apnea.
About Dr. Sonya Merrill, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.