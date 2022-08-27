Dr. Sonya Marshall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Marshall, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Marshall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Groton, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Poheganut Dr, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 437-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to Sonya for many years. She is passionate about helping people and is very kind with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Sonya Marshall, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609059286
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
