Dr. Sonya Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9775
- 2 823 S 9Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Directions (267) 239-2725
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lee for many years. She is an excellent doctor. She listens and asks questions. She takes her time with you at office visits. She give practical as well as medical advice. She is not just a fine doctor, she is a kind and caring person with whom conversations are a pleasure. I trust her judgement and recommend her highly. The office on South Street is small, clean and the staff is friendly. I have not experienced any long wait time. My only problem has been parking as it is difficult to find on street parking spots. I live outside of the city and must drive. But that is a small inconvenience to pay for seeing such a fine doctor.
About Dr. Sonya Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1013944073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
