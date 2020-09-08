Dr. Sonya Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UTMB-Galvstn and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Locations
1
The University of Texas MD Anderson Canc1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Clear Lake Specialties Endocrinology600 N Kobayashi, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8333
3
Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-1860MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
4
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group2060 Space Park Dr Ste 302, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-9747
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan is a compassionate professional who takes as much time as needed...doesn't rush at all. She fully explains medication changes as well as any diagnostic tests. You feel that she really cares about you as a person. I have been diagnosed as having metabolic syndrome (diabetes, hypothyroid, adrenal,etc) over 30 years ago. I have seen several endocrinologists as we moved across states. Dr Khan has out-ranked all others. I am blessed! She has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Sonya Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548574999
Education & Certifications
- UT Houston Med Sch & MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- UT Houston Med Sch
- UTMB-Galvstn
- University of Houston
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.