Dr. Sonya Johnson, MD
Dr. Sonya Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dermatology Associates PC931 E 86th St Ste 104, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 257-1484
Dermatology Associates PC374 Northside Dr Ste F, Batesville, IN 47006 Directions (812) 932-0662
Iu Health Physicians Urology (main Street)1060 S Main St Ste 1, Tipton, IN 46072 Directions (765) 675-1410
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had seen Dr Johnson when my son was younger and had acne. I decided to try her for my condition. I found her to be very professional, courteous and knowledgeable. Wait time could be a little better, but she was definitely worth my wait. Will be seeing her again
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831169036
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
