Dr. Sonya Hintz, MD

Psychiatry
4 (9)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonya Hintz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Hintz works at Sonya Hintz MD in La Jolla, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sylvia Cartwright M.d. Inc.
    3252 Holiday Ct Ste 100, La Jolla, CA 92037 (858) 455-6511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 12, 2021
    Still seeing her for over 1 year virtual. I've never had such a incredible psychiatrist and therapist to boot. She's straight up with compassion. She flexes and shows humility if she misjudges. She's asks me things no one ever had despite many years of trying various therapists. She's very experienced, and seems to have very strong intuition. Despite intense specialty in psychodynamic, she's eclectic, drawing on depth of experience, knowledge and despite age, keeps up with the latest in research. I think she knows a lot more than the average doctor and seeks to learn about anything she isn't familiar. Her honesty and straightforward way is atypical but personally find her approach refreshing and authentic. My ability to trust is a massive challenge yet her authentic and gently probing with respect endeared me immediately to her.
    Issadora Saeteng — Jul 12, 2021
    About Dr. Sonya Hintz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790774446
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UC San Diego Sch Med
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
