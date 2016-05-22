Dr. Sonya Heitmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Heitmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonya Heitmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Heitmann works at
Ucla Westlake Village Pediatrics1250 La Venta Dr Ste 330, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (310) 946-0141
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Heitmann is patient, thorough, accesable and knowledgeable..
- Internal Medicine
- English
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Heitmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heitmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heitmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heitmann works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.