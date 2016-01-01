Overview

Dr. Sonya Head, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.



Dr. Head works at Palmetto Pediatric Adlscnt Clin in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.