Dr. Sonya Faircloth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faircloth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Faircloth, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Faircloth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA.
Dr. Faircloth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Virginia9766 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 455-9143
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faircloth?
Excellent in every respect!
About Dr. Sonya Faircloth, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1184693913
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faircloth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faircloth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faircloth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faircloth works at
Dr. Faircloth has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faircloth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Faircloth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faircloth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faircloth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faircloth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.