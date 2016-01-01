Dr. Sonya Dasharathy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasharathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Dasharathy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonya Dasharathy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Dasharathy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Torrance Digestive Diseases2780 Skypark Dr Ste 125, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 987-4024
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasharathy?
About Dr. Sonya Dasharathy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730566738
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dasharathy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dasharathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasharathy works at
Dr. Dasharathy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasharathy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasharathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasharathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.