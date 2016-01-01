Dr. Sonya Cates, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonya Cates, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonya Cates, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Cates works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mothershed Foot & Ankle - Winston-Salem3057 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7684
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cates?
About Dr. Sonya Cates, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932117900
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cates using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cates works at
Dr. Cates has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.