Overview

Dr. Sonya Kripalani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Kripalani works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.